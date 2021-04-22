Downey gas leak prompts evacuations, emergency notification sent to Southern California mobile devices

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A gas leak in Downey on Thursday prompted evacuations and an emergency notification that was sent to smartphones and other mobile devices.

The incident was reported at 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rives Avenue and Stewart and Gray Road, according to the Downey Fire Department. All residents within a 300 foot radius were evacuated as a precaution.

There were no immediate reports of damage or an explosion, the Fire Department said. Officials hoped to allow nearby residents to return to their homes before 3 p.m.

The emergency alert, which was sent to cellphones shortly after 12:30 p.m., included only the location of the scene and a warning to avoid the area.

"An explanation of why that alert was received beyond the affected area or the border of the 12.57 square mile city (approximately 13 miles southeast of downtown #LosAngeles), would have to come from @CityOfDowney emergency officials," a tweet from the Los Angeles Fire Department's "#LAFD Talk" Twitter account said.

The LAFD's tweet noted that the city of Downey is in the jurisdiction of the Downey Fire Department and the Southern California Gas Company.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

