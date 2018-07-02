Downey shooting: Authorities searching for female 'person of interest'

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities are searching for a female "person of interest" connected to a Downey double-murder suspect arrested Saturday.
Vanessa Cardenas, 32, remains at large after Raymond Penland, 29, allegedly shot and killed two men at a Downey motel over the weekend.
Penland's girlfriend Catarina Barajas was another "person of interest," but has already turned herself in to authorities.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cardenas is encouraged to contact L.A. Sheriff's Department Detective Richard Garcia at 562-904-2330.