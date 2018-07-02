Downey shooting: Authorities searching for female 'person of interest'

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities took a 29-year-old man into custody inside a Santa Fe Springs warehouse Saturday after he allegedly killed two men outside a motel in Downey. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a female "person of interest" connected to a Downey double-murder suspect arrested Saturday.

Vanessa Cardenas, 32, remains at large after Raymond Penland, 29, allegedly shot and killed two men at a Downey motel over the weekend.

Penland's girlfriend Catarina Barajas was another "person of interest," but has already turned herself in to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cardenas is encouraged to contact L.A. Sheriff's Department Detective Richard Garcia at 562-904-2330.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghotelpolicedouble homicidebarricaded manarrestswatstandoffDowneyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 shot dead in Downey, suspect arrested in Santa Fe Springs
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News