Society

Mural in New York City honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN -- There's a new tribute in New York City to honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Artist Efren Andaluz has been working on the mural in downtown Brooklyn since Friday.

The piece shows Kobe on a basketball court looking at his daughter.

When the work is finished, it will include the names of everyone killed in last week's helicopter crash.

The mural is one of several works of art popping up around the country to honor the NBA star and his daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyartkobe bryanthelicopter crashabc7ny instagrammural arts
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News