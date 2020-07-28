Stricter mask requirements once again issued for Downtown Disney

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- For the second time in less than a week, Disney is tightening mask requirements in Downtown Disney.
The updated policy now prohibits face coverings that contain valves, mesh material, or holes of any kind.
It seeks to close loopholes in the mask-wearing policy for the shopping district, which reopened earlier this month.
This comes days after Disney also banned neck gaiters, bandannas, and the so-called "sip and stroll" where people would not wear a mask because they were drinking.
Mandatory face masks, temperature checks and physical distancing protocols remain in place.
Three more businesses in the district reopened their doors last week, including California Sole, Tortilla Joe's and Ballast Point Brewing Company.
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, along with the Anaheim hotels, remain closed until further notice.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
