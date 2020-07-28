Arts & Entertainment

Stricter mask requirements once again issued for Downtown Disney

For the second time in less than a week, Disney is tightening mask requirements in Downtown Disney.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- For the second time in less than a week, Disney is tightening mask requirements in Downtown Disney.

The updated policy now prohibits face coverings that contain valves, mesh material, or holes of any kind.

It seeks to close loopholes in the mask-wearing policy for the shopping district, which reopened earlier this month.

RELATED: Downtown Disney tightens mask requirements as more businesses reopen

This comes days after Disney also banned neck gaiters, bandannas, and the so-called "sip and stroll" where people would not wear a mask because they were drinking.

Mandatory face masks, temperature checks and physical distancing protocols remain in place.

Three more businesses in the district reopened their doors last week, including California Sole, Tortilla Joe's and Ballast Point Brewing Company.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, along with the Anaheim hotels, remain closed until further notice.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countyface maskdisneycoronavirusdisneylandcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 LA County businesses shut down after COVID-19 outbreaks
Family shares warning after LAFD firefighter's COVID-19 death
Suspect sought after punch leaves man unconscious in Irwindale
Garcetti: LAPD to form new bureau focused on community safety
San Bernardino County sets up hospital overflow site
UCLA studies warn of LA evictions increase
Man dies after getting COVID-19 at his Father's Day dinner
Show More
Firefighters battling 300-acre Ridge Fire in Neenach
Free PPE distributed to LA doctors
Glendale Galleria turns parking garage into outdoor dining area
Parents, students protest Newport-Mesa Unified's new learning model
CA attorneys seeing more divorce cases during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News