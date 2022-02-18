Over 100 firefighters battle blaze at 'ABC Toys' building in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Over 100 firefighters were battling a blaze that broke out at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning.

Crews made entry into the ABC Toys building located in the 600 block of South San Pedro Street, and were able to make good progress against the fire located on the first floor of the building, however, the flames had extended to the attic in the second floor, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire broke out shortly after 6:40 a.m. Heavy smoke could be seen for miles.

"Truck companies on the roof conducted vertical ventilation, getting heavy fire from the holes, and venting some of the heat while fire attack made their way up to conduct direct attack on the attic fire," said LAFD. "Their coordinated efforts alleviated the need to go to a defensive mode and prevented the total loss of the structure."

It took crews about 43 minutes to extinguish the fire.

LAFD says that a preliminary investigation indicated the fire was started outside the building, and extended in. LAFD arson investigators are on scene as part of the investigation into the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

