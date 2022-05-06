Surveillance video captures thief smashing through glass front door of downtown LA business

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A downtown Los Angeles business owner who says he's fed up with the recent crime in the area is sleeping inside his restaurant after a recent burglary that was caught on camera.Surveillance video shows a thief smashing through the glass front door of D-Town Burger Bar earlier this week, just seconds after two people passed by. Pedro Mojarro, the owner, says the thief took off with the register with about $1,500 dollars inside.Mojarro said he's forced to sleep at his business because the replacement door won't arrive for more than a week.He said other businesses in the area have also been targeted."It happens almost every day. Every day I hear this store got robbed, this store got robbed, so a lot of robberies are going on," he said, adding that things have gotten worse in downtown L.A. since the beginning of the pandemic.No arrests have been made in the burglary.