Surveillance video captures thief smashing through glass front door of downtown LA business

Surveillance video shows a thief smashing through the glass front door of D-Town Burger Bar earlier this week, just seconds after two people passed by. Pedro Mojarro, the owner, says the thief took off with the register with about $1,500 dollars inside.
Mojarro said he's forced to sleep at his business because the replacement door won't arrive for more than a week.
He said other businesses in the area have also been targeted.
"It happens almost every day. Every day I hear this store got robbed, this store got robbed, so a lot of robberies are going on," he said, adding that things have gotten worse in downtown L.A. since the beginning of the pandemic.
No arrests have been made in the burglary.