Dog lost during downtown LA hit-and-run reunited with owner, drivers still on the loose

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The dog belonging to a woman severely injured when she was hit by a car in downtown Los Angeles was returned to her Friday.

The brown long-haired Chihuahua-terrier mix named "Little Man" ran away after Sandra Martin was hit by a Hyundai Genesis around 2:55 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A civilian found Little Man, police said. No further details on the dog's recovery were immediately available.

The 61-year-old Martin was walking the dog when she was hit crossing the street in the 100 block of East Fourth Street, near Main Street, police said.

Martin told responding officers the dark color newer-model 4-door Hyundai Genesis traveling in reverse knocked her down, police said. According to Martin, the suspect then stopped, pulled her from underneath the luxury sedan and got back into the driver's seat.

The suspect then drove away from the scene without offering any aid, according to an LAPD statement. The Genesis was last seen driving southbound on Los Angeles Street from Fourth Street.

Martin was taken to a hospital with severe injuries that required surgery. Authorities announced Thursday that Martin had been released from the hospital and was recovering at home.

The suspect in the hit-and-run is described as a Black man with a thin build, between 170 and 190 pounds and between 25 and 30 years old.

Video from the scene appeared to show a newer model Jeep Wrangler following the suspect vehicle after the collision, police said.

The driver in the Wrangler appeared to be in position to see when Sandra Martin was struck by the Genesis, according to the LAPD.

Anyone with information about the witness, the hit-and-run vehicle, the driver or his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Juan Campos with Central Traffic detectives at (213) 833-3713. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-8477.



