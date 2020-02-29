Downtown Los Angeles explosion, 'heavy fire' leaves at least 3 injured, LAFD says

By ABC7.com
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three people were injured, two critically, in an explosion and "heavy fire" in an industrial area of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The explosion occurred about 12 p.m. at a textile business located in a row of commercial structures in the 700 block of South Kohler Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The victims were described as three males, two of whom were severely burned, the LAFD said. The third patient was in fair condition after suffering unspecified injuries.

The Fire Department declared a "major emergency" after 137 firefighters responded to the scene and were in a "fully defensive mode."

Just over an hour after the blast, the LAFD announced that the fire was extinguished. No other buildings were seriously damaged.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countyexplosionfirefighterslos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state | LIVE
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
1 man killed, another person wounded in Mid-City shooting
Additional novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Bay Area
Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe's markets, dies
LASD responds to claims deputies shared photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
Show More
Government drops plans to use OC facility as coronavirus quarantine site
2 injured on cruise ship at Port of LA
Man steals ambulance, leads police on wild chase
Crane collapses at SoFi Stadium construction site in Inglewood
54 people in Riverside Co. self-quarantine to monitor for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News