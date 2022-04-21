Suspect gets away after LAPD search at downtown LA apartment building following pursuit, crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police were searching for a vehicle pursuit suspect Thursday after that person got away following an extensive police search in downtown Los Angeles.After a pursuit and crash near Diamond Street and Figueroa Street Wednesday afternoon, two suspects got out of their car and ran down a ramp before entering the Promenade Towers apartment complex, police say.One person was taken into custody but a second suspect remains on the loose.At one point, dozens of LAPD officers surrounded the building and set up a perimeter within a three-mile radius from the complex, as they went door-to-door inside trying to locate the second suspect, who they believed was armed.Officials say officers were initially chasing the suspects for speeding, and later learned they were driving a stolen car.A description of the second suspect was not available.No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact LAPD.