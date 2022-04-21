Suspect gets away after LAPD search at downtown LA apartment building following pursuit, crash

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect gets away after LAPD search in DTLA following chase, crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police were searching for a vehicle pursuit suspect Thursday after that person got away following an extensive police search in downtown Los Angeles.

After a pursuit and crash near Diamond Street and Figueroa Street Wednesday afternoon, two suspects got out of their car and ran down a ramp before entering the Promenade Towers apartment complex, police say.

One person was taken into custody but a second suspect remains on the loose.

At one point, dozens of LAPD officers surrounded the building and set up a perimeter within a three-mile radius from the complex, as they went door-to-door inside trying to locate the second suspect, who they believed was armed.

Officials say officers were initially chasing the suspects for speeding, and later learned they were driving a stolen car.

A description of the second suspect was not available.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact LAPD.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countysearchdowntown lacar chaselapd
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 Freeway reopens in Santa Clarita after chase ends in standoff
Rain makes its return to SoCal on Thursday, but pleasant weekend ahead
LIVE: Active shooter threat prompts shelter-in-place on Cal campus
Murder suspect, 2 minors lead police on wild, aggressive chase
Mountain lion struck, killed on 405 Freeway in Brentwood
Handyman arrested in murder of NYC mom stabbed more than 55 times
3 men kidnap 4 NorCal tourists, steal roughly $70,000 of property
Show More
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
GE recalls more than 150K refrigerators due to fall risk
Family of Sunset Strip shooting victim issues plea for help
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won't storm holdout
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
More TOP STORIES News