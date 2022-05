DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at a building in the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles.More than 100 firefighters are on the scene at at 1325 S. Los Angeles St. where the fire is burning at a two-story building. It's believed to be a shop in the area.ABC7 cameras captured smoke coming out of the building for at least two hours Sunday morning.It's unclear what prompted the fire and no injuries have been reported.