May Day rally underway in downtown LA to fight for worker and immigrant rights

The public is invited to join a 'Solidarity in Power' rally and march that begins at 4 p.m.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A rally is underway in downtown Los Angeles to mark International Workers' Day on Monday, as May Day marches and rallies are planned throughout the day.

Events will be taking place in downtown Los Angeles, Little Tokyo and Boyle Heights.

The May Day coalition in downtown L.A. is inviting people to join the "Solidarity in Power" march and rally Monday evening. The rally begins at 4 p.m. and the march at 5 p.m. at the corner of Olympic and Broadway. The march will end at Los Angeles City Hall.

The Los Angeles May Day coalition has planned the march to honor both immigrants and workers. They are marching for the right to get citizenship, unionize, to strike and to get affordable housing.

The march and rally is also one of the first events for workers and immigrants in person since the pandemic.

"Forty years waiting for immigration reform. Promises and promises from one administration and then the other," said Jubenal Estrada, an activist. "And the people in the shadows are suffering. Being deported with no rights. In this pandemic, there was a lot of workers that actually died for this country. Feeding us, but they are still in the shadows."