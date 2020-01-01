New Year's Eve celebration in DTLA: Thousands of Angelenos ring in 2020 at Grand Park

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of Angelenos flocked to one of the West Coast's biggest New Year's Eve parties to ring in the new year.The 7th annual celebration in downtown Los Angeles' Grand Park spanned seven blocks all the way to the Music Center."It's a moment that really unites Angelenos, and it's something we didn't have before, so I think people connect to it," said Julia Diamond, Grand Park's director.This year's celebration theme: "Who is L.A. 2020?"The faces of countless Angelenos from all walks of life were projected onto the Hall of Records and City Hall. The star of the show was a one-of-a-kind 3-D video countdown to 2020.But, the party wasn't just for locals. One group traveled from Hong Kong to celebrate the new decade in L.A.The festivities included two stages for live entertainment, more than four dozen food trucks and plenty of photo booths to document special moments.