25-year-old killed in shooting at music studio in downtown Los Angeles, police say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police on Monday were investigating a deadly shooting at a music studio in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around midnight near San Pedro and 9th streets.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Some people were detained at the scene, but no arrests have been made.

The suspect is believed to be another man. It's unknown if the incident was gang-related.