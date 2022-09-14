4 men injured after shooting at park in downtown Los Angeles

Four men were hospitalized after a shooting was reported at a park in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people were being treated for injuries after a shooting at a park in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area of San Julian and 5th streets, apparently at San Julian Park.

Firefighters confirmed four adult males were transported from the scene to local hospitals. The nature of their injuries and their conditions were not immediately known.

A description of a suspect or suspects and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

The park is located in the Skid Row area and is known to be populated by homeless individuals.

Police responded to the area and set up a perimeter as they investigated.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.