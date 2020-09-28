Health & Fitness

Dr. Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID-19 cases rise

NEW YORK -- With the U.S. averaging 40,000 new cases per day, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci says the country is "not in a good place" right now.

"It's something you don't want to be in a position like that as the weather starts getting cold," Fauci said, warning that the numbers are particularly worrying to him as the colder months set in and people begin to move to more inside activities.

In August, Fauci said the U.S. needed to get to 10,000 cases per day to have some control over the coronavirus.

Fauci is warning that we may see an increase in deaths as states show an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.

Over the weekend, Florida's beaches, bars and restaurants were packed, just days after the governor eased coronavirus restrictions.

The Sunshine State is now in phase 3, allowing bars and nightclubs to reopen. The three-page executive order also lifted occupancy restrictions on restaurants, and suspended any enforcement on fines tied to face masks.

Fauci said the reopening in Florida is concerning and that they have to be very careful.

He said they are "asking for trouble," if these large congregations are done without masks.

He reiterated to continue to follow the common health protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.

RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci says it could be late 2021 before life is 'back to normal'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesgmacoronavirusanthony faucicovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After voting for dining ban, supervisor dines out at SoCal restaurant
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Union Station COVID-19 testing site to remain open despite film shoot
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Show More
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
Mother of Houston influencer believes daughter was murdered
SoCal cities facing dire financial situation with closure of casinos
OC seeing steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News