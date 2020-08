EMBED >More News Videos Early-stage testing showed the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people's immune systems the way scientists had hoped.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined us ABC7 Eyewitness News Monday morning to discuss the latest developments in efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.We asked Dr. Fauci about Dr. Birx's recent comments that the U.S. is in a new phase of the virus and that it is extraordinarily widespread and the Moderna vaccine.Dr. Fauci also said it's a realistic timeline to have a vaccine available by the early part of next year.