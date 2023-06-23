Dr. Dre receives first-ever Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP

Dr. Dre received the inaugural Hip-Hop Icon Award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers in recognition of his impact on the genre, industry and culture of hip-hop.

LOS ANGELES -- Pioneering rapper Dr. Dre Thursday evening received the inaugural Hip-Hop Icon Award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers in recognition of his impact on the genre, industry and culture of hip-hop.

"Dr. Dre's groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today. As a champion for some of today's biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop," ASCAP board chairman and President Paul Williams said in a statement before ASCAP's Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop at London West Hollywood.

"Dre continues to be a pivotal figure in the music industry and we are thrilled to recognize him with the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award as we mark 50 years of hip-hop."

A Compton native who rocketed to fame as co-founder of the N.W.A., Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, became a major solo success in 1992 with his album "The Chronic." He also founded Aftermath Entertainment, which signed artists including Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Eminen.

Dre and Jimmy Iovine created Beats Electronics in 2008, and in 2013, they helped establish the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation. The also partnered with the Los Angeles Unified School District to create the Iovine and Young Center Integrated Design, Technology and Entrepreneurship Magnet.