IE doctor arrested on gun and drug charges, accused of seeing patients under the influence

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside doctor accused of using drugs while seeing patients and storing firearms at his office is out on bail.When officers arrested Dr. Keith Curtis, they found about 28 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, according to the Riverside Police Department.Authorities said they found an AR-15 style rifle and ammunition in another office used by Dr. Curtis.Authorities said they also discovered additional meth and firearms at his home.Officials said the 52-year-old doctor admitted to using illegal drugs while working at his medical practice.