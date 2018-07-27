Dramatic 911 call after Demi Lovato's suspected overdose released

FRANK OLITO
The person who called 911 after Demi Lovato's suspected drug overdose on Tuesday told the dispatcher that she did not want emergency responders to use sirens when they arrived at Lovato's home.

"No sirens please, right?" a woman can be heard saying in the 911 recording, which was obtained by ABC News.

The dispatcher replied, "No, no, no, no, this is a medical emergency. I don't have control over that. ... This is definitely a medical emergency and we need to get there as fast as possible."

The woman also told the dispatcher that she was with Lovato, adding, "We just need to get somebody out here."

"Good job. Good luck, OK?" the dispatcher says just before the call is disconnected.

The 25-year-old singer remains hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, a rep for Lovato said, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support."
