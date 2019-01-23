Dramatic chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Fontana

A police chase ended in a crash and a dramatic officer-involved shooting in the Fontana area Wednesday.

A police chase ended in a crash and a dramatic officer-involved shooting in the Fontana area Wednesday.

AIR7 HD video shows the suspect boxed in by officers on an overpass after a chase that began in the Apple Valley area.

As officers approach, the suspect's vehicle rapidly backs out, possible in the direction of some officers, and continues trying to escape as officers open fire multiple times at the vehicle.

A bystander in another vehicle was nearly caught in the crossfire, but managed to escape his own vehicle and run off.

The pursuit began in the Barstow area and headed down the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass into the Fontana area, where the driver switched to the eastbound 10 Freeway. Eventually the vehicle exited and was pursued on surface streets until getting boxed in by police vehicles in the area of Citrus and Valley.

After officers opened fire, the suspect appeared to be still moving inside the vehicle. Nearby streets were blocked off as officers remained in a standoff with the suspect. The westbound 10 Freeway was also shut down during the standoff.

Multiple officers approached the vehicle behind a shield with weapons drawn and pulled the driver out from the front seat.

As officers examined the suspect and lifted his shirt, several wounds were visible on his torso.

His exact condition was unclear. He appeared to be badly injured but moving as he was given medical attention, placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.
