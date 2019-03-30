Chase: Dramatic pursuit ends with dangerous standoff on 5 Freeway; lanes shut down

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5225863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A chase suspect travels on the wrong side of the road as he gets on the 5 Freeway in the Burbank area on Friday.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A wild and dramatic chase turned into a tense and dangerous standoff in the middle of the 5 Freeway in Burbank Friday night.A suspect led police on the reckless chase initially through the Sunland-Tujunga area, swerving on roads and attempting to hit several cars, including patrol vehicles.At one point, the suspect slammed into patrol SUVs behind and in front of him after stopping in the middle of the road in the Sun Valley area.Vehicles were hit by the suspect in head-on collisions as the driver would drive off, travel on the wrong side of roads and ram through gas stations. In one incident, the driver hit a pickup truck and drove onto the sidewalk.The driver also sharply swerved several times while on open roads. While on Glenoaks Boulevard, he briefly stopped and appeared to brandish a knife out of the drivers side window.After recklessly driving on surface streets, the suspect began traveling on the wrong direction on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in the Sun Valley area as police attempted to stop the suspect.While on the freeway, the driver attempted to split two vehicles and came to a stop after hitting the cars. Officers approached the suspect vehicle with guns drawn. California Highway Patrol officers shot at the suspect before the collision. It's unclear whether the suspect was struck by gunfire but appeared to be bleeding. Blood was also spotted running down the drivers side door.Once the driver came to a stop, Los Angeles police fired a bean bag and Taser, authorities said.Surrounding drivers were evacuated from their cars as the suspect remained cornered in the car.The standoff continued on for several minutes. At one point, the suspect stepped out of the car and casually tried to walk away from the vehicle before apparently getting hurt, possibly by a Taser that was deployed, and ran back behind his vehicle.The suspect was then seen lying down next to the car with a knife in his hand. He abruptly jumped up, climbed over the hood of the car and tripped before several officers moved in and handcuffed the suspect.Details regarding what led to the chase were not immediately known. A Lyft sticker was spotted on the suspect's vehicle, but it wasn't immediately known whether he is a ride-share driver.