VIDEO: Pickup truck narrowly misses emergency crews amid winter storm

ATLANTIC, Iowa -- Dramatic video captured while emergency crews were standing just off a highway during a winter storm shows a pickup truck skidding off the road and narrowly missing those on the ground below.

The Iowa State Patrol shared a video on Twitter of the close call, which occurred on Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa.

The video shows a pickup truck sliding off the road, nearly hitting troopers and others responding to another incident. Police said no one was hurt, KETV reported.

"If you have to be out driving during inclement weather, slow down and be aware of the road conditions," police said.

Winter storms pounded the Midwest over the weekend, creating dangerous road conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashwinter stormdashcam videocaught on videou.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News