POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Happy birthday, Jakob!A little boy with Down syndrome had the best birthday ever thanks to some local heroes.3-year-old Jakob Acosta could not stop smiling at his drive-by birthday party in Pomona over the weekend.His mom invited police and firefighters to turn on their lights and honk as they passed their home.Some of the first responders even stopped to chat with Jakob and take photos with the birthday boy.