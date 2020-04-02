Coronavirus testing: 3rd drive-thru testing site opens in Riverside County

Riverside County Public Health has tested more than 47,000 residents throughout the county for coronavirus with three drive-thru testing sites now open to all county residents, the latest operation is at Harvest Christian Fellowship church on Arlington Avenue in Riverside.
This new site is now open Tuesday through Saturday.
They are hoping to test 150 people on Wednesday, but like the other two sites, testing is done only by appointment. Everyone being tested meet certain criteria and they are all showing symptoms.
If you're not showing symptoms, officials say - in all likelihood - you will be turned away. Now, officially it takes two to seven days to get results, but typically it is only taking 48 hours.
This is all happening at the same time that Riverside County Public Health officials have recommended that anyone going to the grocery store, doctors office or pharmacy -- wear a mask.
"There are countries where face coverings that were either mandated or people use them religiously anyways, where there was a quicker flattening the curve, which is exactly what we're trying to do here," said John Welsh, public information officer for Riverside County. "Hence, the reason Riverside County put out that messaging last night - hoping that people will pay heave."
They are spreading out the appointments throughout the day at this new site.
If you are not showing symptoms, but think you've been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, can you come to this site to get tested? The short answer is, no.
There are not enough tests for that yet, there are exceptions, but that only applies to extreme cases.
For information to get an appointment to be tested for coronavirus in Riverside County, call: 1-800-945-6171
