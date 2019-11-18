Winnetka crash leaves 2 teenage brothers dead, driver arrested

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two teenage brothers were killed and a driver was arrested on murder charges after a car crashed into two parked vehicles in Winnetka early Sunday morning, police said.Los Angeles police say a 20-year-old was driving westbound in the 20600 block of Parthenia Street at about 12:55 a.m. when he lost control and slammed into two parked vehicles.The passengers in the vehicle, 16-year-old and 19-year-old brothers, both died.Surveillance video shows the collision from two different angles.Investigators say speed contributed to the crash.The driver sustained minor injuries and was released from a hospital, police said. He was later arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked on murder charges.The parked vehicles were unoccupied when the crash happened.