Winnetka crash leaves 2 teenage brothers dead, driver arrested

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two teenage brothers were killed and a driver was arrested on murder charges after a car crashed into two parked vehicles in Winnetka early Sunday morning, police said.

Los Angeles police say a 20-year-old was driving westbound in the 20600 block of Parthenia Street at about 12:55 a.m. when he lost control and slammed into two parked vehicles.

The passengers in the vehicle, 16-year-old and 19-year-old brothers, both died.

Surveillance video shows the collision from two different angles.

Investigators say speed contributed to the crash.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was released from a hospital, police said. He was later arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked on murder charges.

The parked vehicles were unoccupied when the crash happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winnetkalos angeleslos angeles countycar crashduifatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vigil honors victims of Saugus High School shooting
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of taxi driver in DTLA
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
2 killed, 3 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on 10 Fwy. in El Monte
Democratic presidential candidates participate in CSULA forum
Mexico City traffic and air quality are worse than LA
Final 60 Swarm freeway closure held
Show More
Firefighters find man's body while battling fire in Rancho Cucamonga
3 arrested after Long Beach fight between Trump supporters, counter-protesters
Football's popularity growing among girls in Mexico
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
More TOP STORIES News