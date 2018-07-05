San Fernando Valley chase ends in use of non-lethal rounds

EMBED </>More Videos

A wild chase through the San Fernando Valley ended with police firing non-lethal rounds to take the driver into custody early Thursday morning. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A wild chase through the San Fernando Valley ended with police firing non-lethal rounds to take the driver into custody early Thursday morning.

The chase began shortly after midnight in the city of San Fernando with a report of a driver possibly under the influence.

San Fernando police started the chase and then LAPD took over as the driver fled over streets in the Granada Hills and Northridge area. Video shows him doing a U-turn between patrol cars and avoiding spike strips that officers placed on the roadway.

He eventually stopped on Tampa Avenue in Northridge, but refused to get out of the car.

Officers fired non-lethal rounds into the vehicle and were able to take the man into custody.

His name was not immediately released, but he was believed to be in his 50s or 60s. He was arrested for felony evasion and could potentially also face DUI charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chaselapdSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News