Suspected smuggler arrested after Chinese nationals found hiding in furniture at Tijuana border

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A U.S. citizen was arrested at the border on suspicion of human smuggling.
Border protection agents at the Tijuana-San Diego crossing found 11 Chinese nationals hiding in furniture and appliances inside a truck the suspect was driving.
One person was wedged into a washing machine and another was curled up inside a wooden chest.
The 11 migrants have been detained for immigration and criminal hearings.
