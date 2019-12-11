Suspected smuggler arrested after Chinese nationals found hiding in furniture at Tijuana border

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A U.S. citizen was arrested at the border on suspicion of human smuggling.

Border protection agents at the Tijuana-San Diego crossing found 11 Chinese nationals hiding in furniture and appliances inside a truck the suspect was driving.

One person was wedged into a washing machine and another was curled up inside a wooden chest.

The 11 migrants have been detained for immigration and criminal hearings.
