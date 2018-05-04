Driver crashes into Lomita supermarket before fleeing; 4 injured

EMBED </>More Videos

A pickup truck smashed into a supermarket Thursday evening in Lomita, injuring four people and spilling produce across the floor before the driver drove away. (KABC)

By
LOMITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A pickup truck smashed into a supermarket Thursday evening in Lomita, injuring four people and spilling produce across the floor before the driver drove away.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the Buy Low Market in the 2100 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The male driver crashed through the store's glass doors, then put the vehicle in reverse and fled the scene, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

Four people suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The pickup was said to be a light gray Lincoln with a white camper shell. A detailed description of the driver was not available.

The building was determined to be structurally intact after the incident. The supermarket was expected to reopen after a cleanup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcrashResedaLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News