Driver crashes into Lomita supermarket before fleeing; 4 injured

A pickup truck smashed into a supermarket Thursday evening in Lomita, injuring four people and spilling produce across the floor before the driver drove away.The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the Buy Low Market in the 2100 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The male driver crashed through the store's glass doors, then put the vehicle in reverse and fled the scene, a sheriff's spokesperson said.Four people suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.The pickup was said to be a light gray Lincoln with a white camper shell. A detailed description of the driver was not available.The building was determined to be structurally intact after the incident. The supermarket was expected to reopen after a cleanup.