Driver crashes into Norwalk building, rushed to hospital

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver who was exiting a freeway off ramp plowed into a building in Norwalk early Wednesday morning.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The crash happened in the 12800 block of Studebaker Road near the 105 Freeway around 1:50 a.m. A gaping hole was left in the side of the building, which is reportedly a dental office.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
