Driver, dog injured after rollover crash on lawn of Santa Clarita fire station

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver and a dog were injured after a car crashed and rolled over onto the lawn of a fire station in Santa Clarita Thursday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:12 p.m. on the 28000 block of Whites Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Besides the person who was transported to a hospital, a dog was also injured in the crash and was being treated.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash. The vehicle was seen severely damaged.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
