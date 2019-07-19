Driver, dog injured after rollover crash on lawn of Santa Clarita fire station

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver and a dog were injured after a car crashed and rolled over onto the lawn of a fire station in Santa Clarita Thursday night.The incident occurred at approximately 8:12 p.m. on the 28000 block of Whites Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.Besides the person who was transported to a hospital, a dog was also injured in the crash and was being treated.It was not immediately known what led to the crash. The vehicle was seen severely damaged.