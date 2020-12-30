Chase suspect flees from police after high-speed pursuit through San Fernando Valley; search continues

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The search continued Wednesday for a reckless driver who led police on a high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley the previous evening.

The pursuit was marked by multiple near-misses that almost resulted in collisions on surface streets.

The driver of an SUV eventually turned onto a side street and a man wearing a baseball cap exited the vehicle under the spotlight from a law enforcement helicopter overhead. Officers swarmed the area and quickly took that individual into custody.

K-9 helps subdue suspect after chase, standoff on 15 Freeway in Ontario
EMBED More News Videos

A police dog helped subdue a suspect who had stopped on the northbound 15 Freeway in Ontario and was refusing to exit his vehicle.


Minutes later, the same SUV was spotted nearby and the chase was on again. The driver then pulled onto the Metro Orange Line busway, came to a stop and fled on foot.

News video shows him jumping over a guardrail and fleeing into the Los Angeles River basin near Canoga Avenue and Bassett Street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san fernando valleypolice chasesearchhigh speed chasedriver
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County reports highest daily COVID-19 death total
Men sought in caught-on-camera shooting at Carson home
$600 stimulus direct deposits, paper checks being sent out: Mnuchin
LIVE: Update on 1st reported US case of virus variant
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives 10 a.m. coronavirus briefing
OC jails must reduce inmate population after appeals court rejects sheriff
Studio City restaurant asks for donations to stay open
Show More
Will COVID-19 vaccines work on the new coronavirus variant?
Nurse gets COVID-19 after 1st vaccine shot, doctors weigh in
CA National Guard assists Riverside hospital amid virus surge
2 regions' stay-at-home orders extended indefinitely
Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs
More TOP STORIES News