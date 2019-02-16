Driver escapes rollover crash after hitting mudslide in Topanga

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5140189" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The torrential rains washed away a big chunk of State Route 243 in the San Bernardino National Forest.

A driver escaped a rollover crash with minor injuries after running into a damaging mudslide on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.The solo-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday south of Grandview Drive in Topanga, California Highway Patrol officials said.The Mercedes SUV was overturned and left mangled following the crash on the notorious stretch of roadway.The driver sustained only minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.All of Topanga Canyon Boulevard was shut down momentarily overnight as crews worked to clear the scene. One lane at Brookside Drive was expected to remain closed until about 2 p.m. for mudslide removal.Mud, debris and rocks continuously come down in the area when Southern California rainstorms hit.The official cause of the crash was still under investigation.