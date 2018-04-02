Driver in box truck arrested after chase in Santa Clarita area

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect in a box truck led authorities on a wild chase in the Santa Clarita area on Monday before abandoning the vehicle on a freeway, running across lanes and getting arrested.

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect in a box truck led authorities on a wild chase in the Santa Clarita area on Monday before abandoning the vehicle on a freeway, running across lanes and getting arrested.

The suspect, reportedly wanted for a stolen vehicle, was being chased by authorities on the 5 and 14 freeways, as well as on surface streets.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect struck a pedestrian's vehicle while driving around in circles in a parking lot before getting back onto the road. Earlier reports indicated the suspect hit a patrol car, but officials later confirmed no deputies were involved.

While on the 14 Freeway, approaching Placerita Canyon, the suspect stopped the truck on a northbound HOV and ran out of the vehicle.


The driver ran across southbound freeway lanes, narrowly missing oncoming traffic. Sheriff's deputies quickly surrounded the suspect in a wash area on the side of the freeway with their guns drawn.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident off Sierra Highway near Placerita Canyon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasestolen cararrestSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News