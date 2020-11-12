Chase suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit ends with brief standoff on residential street in Inglewood

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After leading Los Angeles police on a high speed chase through West L.A. on Thursday afternoon, a driver was taken into custody without incident following a brief standoff with officers after the pursuit ended on a residential street in Inglewood.The driver initially refused to exit the vehicle, which was stopped in front of a home near Inglewood Avenue and 99th Street as multiple LAPD patrol cars were positioned in a phalanx behind the sedan.Authorities said chase began when officers responded to a report of a disturbance by a man with a gun.About 20 minutes after the standoff began, the unidentified driver exited the sedan and lay face-down on the pavement as police approached with their guns drawn. He was then handcuffed and taken away.