high-speed chase

Chase suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit ends with brief standoff on residential street in Inglewood

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After leading Los Angeles police on a high speed chase through West L.A. on Thursday afternoon, a driver was taken into custody without incident following a brief standoff with officers after the pursuit ended on a residential street in Inglewood.

The driver initially refused to exit the vehicle, which was stopped in front of a home near Inglewood Avenue and 99th Street as multiple LAPD patrol cars were positioned in a phalanx behind the sedan.

Authorities said chase began when officers responded to a report of a disturbance by a man with a gun.

About 20 minutes after the standoff began, the unidentified driver exited the sedan and lay face-down on the pavement as police approached with their guns drawn. He was then handcuffed and taken away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyinglewoodlos angeleswest los angelespolice chaselos angeles police departmentlapdhigh speed chase
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Driver in custody after high-speed pursuit through LA County
Suspect in custody after erratic chase in South Gate area
Police chase driver at high speeds on 5 Fwy
Suspect killed, CHP officer injured by gunfire after IE chase
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed when plane crashes into parked vehicles in Pacoima
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
Woman wanted in Santa Ana assault caught on video
Nurse sent family reassuring video hours before he died of COVID-19
No fans at Staples Center for upcoming season, Lakers say
Stimulus talks: Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Show More
Long lines possible at Dodger Stadium COVID-19 testing amid case surge
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
Can we get rid of the Electoral College?
CA voters approve Prop. 19 property tax changes
Firefighters respond to smoke at Denzel Washington's LA home
More TOP STORIES News