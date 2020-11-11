Chase suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit through LA County; at least 1 child passenger in vehicle

The driver of an SUV was taken into custody in Wilmington on Wednesday morning after leading police and California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase from the Inland Empire to the Harbor area with at least one child in the vehicle, authorities said.

The erratic, 100-mph chase began in the Riverside County city of Beaumont, according to the CHP. It later made its way west through multiple cities and jurisdictions, including Norwalk and Compton, before turning south and heading toward the Long Beach area.

The ages of the two children who were initially said to be in the gray Lincoln Navigator were not immediately known. Most of the vehicle's windows were tinted opaque, making it nearly impossible to see inside.

As the SUV made its way into the South Bay, law enforcement vehicles backed off while police helicopters continued to follow from overhead.
Veterans Day traffic was relatively light on Southern California freeways as the pursuit extended into its third hour.

Officers on the ground reengaged as the man behind the wheel of the Navigator drove into Wilmington, where he pulled over in the 1100 block of Wilmington Boulevard. Two women, one of whom was carrying a baby on one arm, ran up to the vehicle as a young boy exited from the driver-side passenger seat. Meanwhile, one of the women removed a child's car seat from the SUV.

The suspect, boxed in by CHP vehicles, then attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended by officers in the middle of the street.
