Driver in Llano crushed by big rigs as son came to his aide

A driver of a pickup truck was fatally crushed by two big rigs in the unincorporated community of Llano as his son tried to assist the motorist, who was stopped on the side of a road.California Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a Ford F-150 had rolled over for an unknown reason and came to a stop near 170th Street East and Avenue T8 at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.The son of the driver was in the area and turned around to assist his father in the crash, CHP officials said. About three minutes later, an 18-wheeler big rig headed southbound noticed the F-150 in the roadway and stopped to help. When that big rig was stopping, another big rig failed to notice the pickup truck and crashed into it, causing the F-150 to be crushed in between both semi-trucks.The unidentified father was pronounced dead at the scene.The cause of the initial wreck was under investigation.