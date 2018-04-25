Driver in Llano crushed by big rigs as son came to his aide

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver of a pickup truck was fatally crushed by two big rigs in the unincorporated community of Llano as his son tried to assist the motorist, who was stopped on the side of a road. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LLANO, Calif. (KABC) --
A driver of a pickup truck was fatally crushed by two big rigs in the unincorporated community of Llano as his son tried to assist the motorist, who was stopped on the side of a road.

California Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a Ford F-150 had rolled over for an unknown reason and came to a stop near 170th Street East and Avenue T8 at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The son of the driver was in the area and turned around to assist his father in the crash, CHP officials said. About three minutes later, an 18-wheeler big rig headed southbound noticed the F-150 in the roadway and stopped to help. When that big rig was stopping, another big rig failed to notice the pickup truck and crashed into it, causing the F-150 to be crushed in between both semi-trucks.

The unidentified father was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the initial wreck was under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashsemi crashman killedtraffic fatalitiesLlanoLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News