Driver in stolen Metro vehicle in North Hollywood barricaded after chase

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver in a stolen Metro transit SUV led police on a high-speed chase from the Westlake district to the North Hollywood area, where a standoff developed Wednesday night.The white Ford Explorer had the logo of a Metro supervisor on the side door.The chase started just before 11 p.m. in the Westlake district of Los Angeles. The driver led police on a high-speed chase, at times keeping the lights blacked out, driving along the 170 Freeway and then onto surface streets in the North Hollywood area.Eventually the driver stopped after pulling into a strip mall with a 7-Eleven at Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Vanowen Street in North Hollywood.But while the driver's path was not blocked, the vehicle stopped. Police ordered the driver to exit, but the person did not comply or exit the vehicle.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as it develops.