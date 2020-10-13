Driver in U-Haul truck leads authorities on chase through OC

A driver in a U-Haul truck is leading authorities on a chase through Orange County.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver in a U-Haul truck is leading authorities on a chase through Orange County Monday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the chase as the suspect drove through multiple cities, including Seal Beach, Huntington Beach and then near the Santa Ana area.

Before driving through Orange County, the suspect was in the Norwalk area.

The suspect was driving at a moderate speed, driving on the 405 Freeway.

The chase continued as the windshield of the truck was blocked by a poster.

It was not immediately known what the suspect was wanted for.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
