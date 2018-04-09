Driver injured after car slams into Target truck in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --A man is in the hospital after a violent crash in Fontana, where police say the driver plowed into a Target semi-truck.
Fontana police responded to the crash in the area of Cherry Avenue and Meyer Canyon Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.
The aftermath of the crash left the destroyed sedan halfway underneath the semi-truck.
The driver of the car received significant injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
The driver of the Target truck was not injured, authorities said.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.