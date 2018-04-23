A motorist in downtown Los Angeles intentionally mowed down a group of pedestrians because he was apparently mad they woke him up from a nap.Police say the driver was napping in his rented car early Monday morning near E. Cesar Chavez Avenue and N. Vignes Street when some people asked him for a cigarette.There was a verbal altercation, and at some point, the suspect intentionally drove into four people - three men and a woman, police said.Two people were transported to an area hospital. All four suffered minor injuries, police said.The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Ryad Boudghenestambouli, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Police said he was not drunk or on drugs. Authorities believe he was in California from France to attend Coachella.Investigators said he was trying to sleep in his van and got mad when the pedestrians woke him up.