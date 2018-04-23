Driver mows down pedestrians in DTLA after woken up from nap

EMBED </>More Videos

A motorist in downtown L.A. intentionally mowed down a group of pedestrians because he was apparently mad they woke him up from a nap.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A motorist in downtown Los Angeles intentionally mowed down a group of pedestrians because he was apparently mad they woke him up from a nap.

Police say the driver was napping in his rented car early Monday morning near E. Cesar Chavez Avenue and N. Vignes Street when some people asked him for a cigarette.

There was a verbal altercation, and at some point, the suspect intentionally drove into four people - three men and a woman, police said.

Two people were transported to an area hospital. All four suffered minor injuries, police said.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Ryad Boudghenestambouli, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Police said he was not drunk or on drugs. Authorities believe he was in California from France to attend Coachella.

Investigators said he was trying to sleep in his van and got mad when the pedestrians woke him up.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashpedestrian struckCoachellacarassaultarrestDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News