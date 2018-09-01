Driver possibly involved in street racing that led to fatal 60 Fwy crash sought in Moreno Valley

Authorities surround the scene of a fatal single-car crash that resulted from street racing on the westbound 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley. (KABC)

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for another driver involved in street racing on the 60 Freeway the resulted in a single-car crash that left four people dead in Moreno Valley.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, a car crash happened in the westbound lanes of the freeway near Redlands Boulevard.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found a white 1999 BMW 328i on its roof blocking lanes. Four people in that vehicle, including the driver, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities learned that the driver, who was traveling at a high rate of speed on the freeway, at one point lost control and crashed into the center guardrail. The vehicle flipped over, killing the driver and three other passengers.

The identities of the driver and passengers were not released, but the driver was a 21-year-old man from San Bernardino, according to the California Highway Patrol. The other deceased passengers were a 21-year-old man, 20-year-old woman and 19-year-old man.

A 19-year-old man from Colton was the sole survivor of the crash and suffered moderate injuries, authorities said. He was taken to Riverside University Health Systems for treatment.

Witnesses at the scene said it appeared the driver was racing prior to the crash with a dark-colored Honda.

Authorities are searching for that driver. The investigation is ongoing.

The freeway was shut down for about five hours during the investigation and cleanup.

Authorities also urge any other witnesses to the crash or race to contact CHP Officer B. Johs at (951) 637-8000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
street racingcar crashman killedwoman killedSR-60CHPMoreno ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 hurt in South LA crash involving scooter, automobile
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
WATCH: Officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts
LA billionaire's hospital chain declares bankruptcy
Attempted rape reported at Lakewood High School
Vigil held for homeless man who died of heart attack in Koreatown
Parents in Valley Village battle school district over tree removal
Show More
Long Beach begins recreational marijuana sales
Bears acquire Khalil Mack from Raiders, reach $141M extension
Man rescued from car after crashing with cement truck near DTLA
UTLA members cast ballots in favor of strike-authorization
VIDEO: Woman attacks DC bus, rams man in front of her car
More News