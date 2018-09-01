Authorities are searching for another driver involved in street racing on the 60 Freeway the resulted in a single-car crash that left four people dead in Moreno Valley.Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, a car crash happened in the westbound lanes of the freeway near Redlands Boulevard.Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found a white 1999 BMW 328i on its roof blocking lanes. Four people in that vehicle, including the driver, were pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities learned that the driver, who was traveling at a high rate of speed on the freeway, at one point lost control and crashed into the center guardrail. The vehicle flipped over, killing the driver and three other passengers.The identities of the driver and passengers were not released, but the driver was a 21-year-old man from San Bernardino, according to the California Highway Patrol. The other deceased passengers were a 21-year-old man, 20-year-old woman and 19-year-old man.A 19-year-old man from Colton was the sole survivor of the crash and suffered moderate injuries, authorities said. He was taken to Riverside University Health Systems for treatment.Witnesses at the scene said it appeared the driver was racing prior to the crash with a dark-colored Honda.Authorities are searching for that driver. The investigation is ongoing.The freeway was shut down for about five hours during the investigation and cleanup.Authorities also urge any other witnesses to the crash or race to contact CHP Officer B. Johs at (951) 637-8000.