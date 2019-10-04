Pacoima: Violent crash leaves driver dead, car split in half

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was killed in a violent crash in Pacoima early Friday morning, police said.

The solo-car crash occurred at approximately 1:51 a.m. near the intersection of Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards, Los Angeles police said.

Police said the vehicle was going northbound on Glenoaks Boulevard at a high-rate of speed when the driver, a man, lost control and hit a power pole.

The force of the crash split the car in two. Firefighters were at the scene spraying water on the front end of the vehicle that tore off.

The driver was dead at the scene.

The crash was under investigation, but police said there was no sign street racing played a role.
