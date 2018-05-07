Driver killed in fiery crash on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

A fiery crash on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood has left one person dead Monday morning, authorities say.California Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a white car lost control on the northbound 101 at Santa Monica Boulevard a little after 2 a.m. The vehicle then collided into a retaining wall in the right shoulder area and caught fire.The driver in the vehicle, who CHP officials later identified only as a man, died at the scene.Witnesses said they couldn't do anything to try and help rescue the victim, who was trapped in the burning car.Investigators were looking into the possibility that the driver was involved in a prior hit-and-run crash before fleeing.Three lanes on the northbound 101 Freeway were closed as crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes were back open by 6 a.m.