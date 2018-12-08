Costa mesa crash: Driver killed when SUV shears power pole, plows through fence

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver was killed in Costa Mesa when an SUV slammed into a utility pole and through a fence, toppling several power lines, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
A driver was killed early Saturday morning in Costa Mesa when his SUV slammed into a utility pole and through a fence, toppling several power lines, authorities said.

The single-vehicle collision was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Victoria Place and Pacific Avenue, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The male driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, where the vehicle ended up in the courtyard of an apartment building, police said. He was not immediately identified.

The force of the impact severed a 20-foot section of the Southern California Edison pole, which was left dangling over the street. Investigators said speed was believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Edison crews responded to the location and were working to repair the pole and wires.

The incident was the second deadly collision at the same location within the past several months. On Sept. 15, a car was mangled in a crash that killed that driver.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashedisontraffic fatalitiesOrange CountyCosta Mesa
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CHP officer arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct, child molestation
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
LA County sheriff suspends team over Latino traffic stops
Senior dog and veteran win holiday grant for OC rescue
FBI: Man arrested in death of North Carolina teenager
Car-to-car shooting in North Hollywood wounds woman, man
French police fire tear gas in Paris to halt angry protests
Suspect accused of pushing man under truck in DTLA charged
Show More
Crenshaw District residents demand answers after mural defaced
Parolee accused of raping woman in El Segundo taken into custody
13 total buses stuffed for Spark of Love in Glendora, Harbor Gateway
SoCal leukemia patient gets ready for transplant surgery
Thousand Oaks shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
More News