A driver was killed early Saturday morning in Costa Mesa when his SUV slammed into a utility pole and through a fence, toppling several power lines, authorities said.The single-vehicle collision was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Victoria Place and Pacific Avenue, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.The male driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, where the vehicle ended up in the courtyard of an apartment building, police said. He was not immediately identified.The force of the impact severed a 20-foot section of the Southern California Edison pole, which was left dangling over the street. Investigators said speed was believed to have been a factor in the crash.Edison crews responded to the location and were working to repair the pole and wires.The incident was the second deadly collision at the same location within the past several months. On Sept. 15, a car was mangled in a crash that killed that driver.