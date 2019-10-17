The driver of a sedan on Thursday afternoon was leading authorities on a high-speed chase on surface streets through the San Fernando Valley.
At one point the car briefly slowed down in the middle of the road and a man tumbled out of the front passenger seat and onto the pavement. Whether that individual was taken into custody was unclear.
The circumstances that prompted the pursuit, which involved Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol units, were not immediately known.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Driver leads authorities on high-speed chase through San Fernando Valley
