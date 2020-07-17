Stolen vehicle suspect leads authorities on high-speed chase through South Bay area

The driver of a stolen vehicle was leading authorities on a high-speed chase through multiple cities in the South Bay area and beyond on Friday morning, authorities said.

The pursuit made its way on surface streets from Torrance to Carson and into Compton before 8 a.m., reaching speeds that at one point prompted Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicles to back off for safety purposes. At least one law-enforcement helicopter continued to follow the white sedan overhead.

As the driver continued into the city of Long Beach, no law enforcement vehicles were behind him and Long Beach police did not take over the chase, which was again called off by the Sheriff's Department.
