Driver of Porsche shot in face while driving in South LA

A man was shot in the face while driving a Porsche in South Los Angeles Saturday morning. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was shot in the face while driving a Porsche in South Los Angeles Saturday morning.

The driver of the Porsche SUV was near 74th and Main streets at about 2 a.m. when his vehicle was fired upon.

The unidentified man was struck in the face and legs and transported to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Los Angeles police said it's unclear if the victim was the intended target and if the shooting was gang-related. Information on a suspect or suspects was not released.
