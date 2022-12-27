'Find My iPhone' feature helps rescue driver after car goes over Highway 18 in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- An iPhone feature is being credited with helping rescue a driver that drove off the side of Highway 18 in San Bernardino.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the woman likely crashed her car after leaving a family gathering on Christmas. Her family became concerned after not hearing from her so they used Apple's "Find My iPhone" feature to find her location.

Fire crews on Monday morning responded to the highway, near 40th Street, and found her car about 200 feet below the roadway.

The woman was raised to safety and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.