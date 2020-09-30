Driver running from cops slams into innocent family's vehicle in southeast Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2524349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2525095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputy tackles suspect after wild high-speed chase

HOUSTON, Texas -- A winding police chase ended when a driver in a pickup crashed into an innocent driver's vehicle on S. Wayside Drive. The family in the other vehicle included a child. They don't appear to have been seriously injured.The chase started as a traffic stop a little after 5 p.m., when police say the truck was apparently reported as stolen.The driver of a brown pickup drove the wrong way into traffic on multiple occasions. The pursuit went on for nearly half an hour, going in circular loops near Telephone Road.At one point, a driver nearly boxed in the suspect at a gas station before the person in the pickup managed to get away again.After the pickup collided with the innocent family's Dodge Charger, two people were taken into custody by police.