Driver shoots himself in road rage incident in San Marino, police say

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a road rage incident in San Marino Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in the area of San Gabriel Boulevard and Duarte Road at about 8:38 a.m.

Police said in a news release the driver of a Mercedes pulled alongside a Subaru that was driving "erratically."

The driver of the Mercedes "attempted to contact the driver," and at some point during the confrontation the driver of the Subaru shot himself in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

The incident is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san marinolos angeles countyshootingroad rage
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US Navy's Blue Angels soar across Los Angeles sky
Suspect fatally shot by police in Long Beach was holding fake gun, police say
Armenian Prime Minister makes first-ever appearance in DTLA
3 in custody following armed robbery at Compton dispensary
25,000 turn out to Susan G. Komen fundraiser walk in OC
3 suspects sought after fatal shooting of man outside Tarzana home
Fight inside Culver City shopping mall sparks panic
Show More
USC inaugurates new president as school deals with multiple scandals
Women accused of buying $900K worth of goods with stolen gift cards, police say
Antonio Brown says he will no longer play in NFL
LA Rams rake in 20-13 victory against Cleveland Browns
LA Zoo hosts "Toss the Tusk," collects items made of tusks, horns
More TOP STORIES News